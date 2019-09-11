Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid gets trailer; Scooby-Doo streaming all weekend; more

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Sep 11, 2019

First up in this, “You know, for kids!” edition of WIRE Buzz, DC has unveiled a trailer for its newest middle grade graphic novel, The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid. Written and Illustrated by Kirk Scroggs, The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid chronicles the adventures of middle-schooler Russell Weinwright, aka Swamp Kid, through his doodles and journal entries in his spiral notebook.

Russell’s just your average middle school student, totally normal in every way… except, he has algae for hair, embarrassing vines growing all over him, and a frog living in his giant tree trunk arm. And oh, yeah: his favorite meal is sunlight. That’s right — he photosynthesizes! 

Secret Spiral of a Swamp Kid

DC / Kirk Scroggs

Russell likes to write and draw about his friends and their adventures in his spiral notebook. Since there’s some top-secret stuff in this notebook, no one’s allowed to see it. But since you’re his friend, Russell can make an exception and let you take a look.

Check out the trailer below. 

The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid can be pre-ordered now and will be available beginning Oct. 1.

Zoinks! This weekend, fans of Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang need not ask the age-old question, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” Why? Because they’ll be on the streaming service, Boomerang, for free. 

That's right. Starting this Friday, in honor of Scooby-Doo’s 50th birthday, Boomerang will make every episode and movie featuring everyone’s favorite snack-loving, ghost-hating Great Dane free to stream, all weekend long. This even includes the streaming service’s new rebooted version of the classic series, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? 

In Boomerang's the new Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? series, each episode focuses on a celebrity guest star, such as Weird Al Yankovic, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, or Mark Hamill. So this weekend, kick back and watch those meddling kids prevent those fake (and real) ghosts from getting away with their schemes, all while enjoying your favorite Scooby snack (whatever that may be). 

And finally, are you thinking of watching Pokémon Detective Pikachu now that it's available to stream, but still aren't sure you want to make the commitment? Warner Bros. feels your pain, which is why the studio has release the first 10 minutes of the film online. 

Check out the first 10 minutes below and decide for yourself if you want to watch the rest of the film:

If you like what you see, then check out the whole film on YouTube. But that of course is not free. 

