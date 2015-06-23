Latest Stories

Attack_On_Titan_Poster_2.png

See Attack on Titan's signature 3D maneuver gear in action in 2 new trailers

Jun 23, 2015

A brand-new trailer for the Japanese live-action Attack on Titan movie, adapted from Hajime Isayama's highly popular Attack on Titan manga, has been unleashed.

The trailer unveils the live-action version of the story's signature 3D maneuver gear, seen here in action for the first time, and you can see it below. If you're wondering who's who, we also have some cool character posters, as well as a shorter version of the trailer. For those who don’t speak any Japanese, no worries; the good folks over at Anime News Network have provided a translation. Have a look at the trailer:

Narrator: Over 100 years ago…

Narrator: Most of humanity was consumed by the Titans who suddenly appeared.

Text: Titans who suddenly appeared, consuming humanity Narrator: Civilization collapsed.

Narrator: The survivors of the war with these Titans erected giant walls three layers deep and kept the peace.

Narrator: But today, our invulnerable security no longer exists.

Text: The colossal live-action film adaptation project

Text: Creator: Hajime Isayama Voice: The rumors were true.

Voice: They're immortal.

Text: Director: Shinji Higuchi

Text: Special Effects Director: Katsuro Onoue

Kubal: Why don't we take back the plundered city? To carry out this honorable operation, we offer our hearts!

All: We offer our hearts!

Mikasa: The world is cruel

Text: Why did the Titans appear…?

Voice: I want to know the truth about this world!

Voice: If we fail, humanity is doomed.

Voice: A Titan attacked Titans

Mikasa: Eren…

Text: Why does humanity fight…?

Voice: Let's go!

Voice: We're humanity's last hope!

Voice: I've never experienced anything like this!

Text: Challenge fate! Mikasa: We promised, right?

Eren: Mikasa!

Voice & Text: Attack on Titan

Text: Is this world cruel?

Mikasa: We were together, always.

Text: Attack begins 8/1!!

Text: Part II 9/19

Have another look at the 3D maneuver gear in this shorter teaser trailer:

The Attack on Titan Japanese movies will be the first films to offer an immersive and thrilling 4D experience, using 4DX or MX4D to incorporate motion seats, scents and wind into the theatrical experience, in sync with what's happening on screen ... which will either make the movies all the more involving or come off as a gimmick that'll go the way of Smell-o-Vision. Stay tuned.

Attack on Titan will hit movie theaters in Japan on Aug. 1, with Attack on Titan: End of the World (aka Part 2) opening on Sept. 19.

(via ANN)

Attack_On_Titan_1.jpg
Haruma Miura as Eren
Attack_On_Titan_2.jpg
Kiko Mizuhara as Mikasa
Attack_On_Titan_3.jpg
Kanata Hongo as Armin
Attack_On_Titan_4.jpg
Satomi Ishihara as Hans/Hanji
Attack_On_Titan_5.jpg
Nanami Sakuraba as Sasha
Attack_On_Titan_6.jpg
Takahiro Miura as Jean
Attack_On_Titan_7.jpg
Hiroki Hasegawa as Shikishima
Attack_On_Titan_8.jpg
Ayame Misaki as Hiana
Attack_On_Titan_9.jpg
Pierre Taki as Souda
Attack_On_Titan_10.jpg
Jun Kunimura as Kubal
Attack_On_Titan_11.jpg
Shu Watanabe as Fukushi
Attack_On_Titan_12.jpg
Satoru Matsuo as Sannagi
Attack_On_Titan_13.jpg
Rina Takeda as Lil
news_xlarge_shingeki_postervisual3.jpg
news_xlarge_shingeki04.jpg
