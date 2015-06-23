See Attack on Titan's signature 3D maneuver gear in action in 2 new trailers

A brand-new trailer for the Japanese live-action Attack on Titan movie, adapted from Hajime Isayama's highly popular Attack on Titan manga, has been unleashed.

The trailer unveils the live-action version of the story's signature 3D maneuver gear, seen here in action for the first time, and you can see it below. If you're wondering who's who, we also have some cool character posters, as well as a shorter version of the trailer. For those who don’t speak any Japanese, no worries; the good folks over at Anime News Network have provided a translation. Have a look at the trailer:

Narrator: Over 100 years ago… Narrator: Most of humanity was consumed by the Titans who suddenly appeared. Text: Titans who suddenly appeared, consuming humanity Narrator: Civilization collapsed. Narrator: The survivors of the war with these Titans erected giant walls three layers deep and kept the peace. Narrator: But today, our invulnerable security no longer exists. Text: The colossal live-action film adaptation project Text: Creator: Hajime Isayama Voice: The rumors were true. Voice: They're immortal. Text: Director: Shinji Higuchi Text: Special Effects Director: Katsuro Onoue Kubal: Why don't we take back the plundered city? To carry out this honorable operation, we offer our hearts! All: We offer our hearts! Mikasa: The world is cruel Text: Why did the Titans appear…? Voice: I want to know the truth about this world! Voice: If we fail, humanity is doomed. Voice: A Titan attacked Titans Mikasa: Eren… Text: Why does humanity fight…? Voice: Let's go! Voice: We're humanity's last hope! Voice: I've never experienced anything like this! Text: Challenge fate! Mikasa: We promised, right? Eren: Mikasa! Voice & Text: Attack on Titan Text: Is this world cruel? Mikasa: We were together, always. Text: Attack begins 8/1!! Text: Part II 9/19

Have another look at the 3D maneuver gear in this shorter teaser trailer:

The Attack on Titan Japanese movies will be the first films to offer an immersive and thrilling 4D experience, using 4DX or MX4D to incorporate motion seats, scents and wind into the theatrical experience, in sync with what's happening on screen ... which will either make the movies all the more involving or come off as a gimmick that'll go the way of Smell-o-Vision. Stay tuned.

Attack on Titan will hit movie theaters in Japan on Aug. 1, with Attack on Titan: End of the World (aka Part 2) opening on Sept. 19.

(via ANN)