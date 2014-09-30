See Barry Allen get his powers in first clip from The Flash's series premiere

The CW’s new Flash series premieres in one week, and the network has dropped the first clip showing how Barry Allen gets his superpowers.

Yes, we already saw a variation of that famous lightning strike last season on Arrow, but this new clip from Flash’s pilot shows the full effect — including the big wave of science stuff from the S.T.A.R. Labs meltdown that affects the entire area — plus the potential creation of one of Central City’s first super-powered Big Bads.

The production values are rock solid for a CW series, and it definitely shares the aesthetic (albeit a bit brighter) that Arrow fans have come to expect. The time jump between last season of Arrow when this happened and the modern day — due to that pesky lightning strike coma — is a bit wobbly on the timeline. But we’ve seen the pilot, and they pull it off relatively well.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

The series premiere of The Flash is set to air Oct. 7 on The CW.

(Via The CW)