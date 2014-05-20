See beautiful art for a Bruce Timm Star Wars comic that never was

Once upon a time, the co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series had a shot at telling a story in a galaxy far, far away.

If you were watching and loving cartoons starring DC Comics superheroes anytime between 1992 and 2013, there's a good chance you have a healthy admiration for Bruce Timm. The legendary animator, producer and character designer was a major force in creating the groundbreaking Batman: The Animated Series and its follow-ups, including Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond, Static Shock and much more, and his artistic style is still beloved by legions of superhero and animation fans.

Though he's best known for his work with DC Comics heroes, Timm's done his share of branching out over the years, and once, more than a decade ago, that included an audition to draw a Star Wars comic series. Sadly, Timm didn't get the gig, but the pages and sketches he submitted as a tryout survive, and if you're a fan, you'll be heartsick that this never became reality.

In a 2000 interview, Timm revealed that the project he was auditioning for was a comic-book adaptation of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but the characters designs (presumably because he wasn't privy to Episode I's story at the time of his tryout) feature original trilogy characters. In retrospect, Timm said he was glad he didn't get the gig because it "would have killed" him, but these pages are good enough to make us hope he'll reconsider a Star Wars gig sometime in the future. Come on, Disney, you know you want him.

Check out Timm's Star Wars art -- featuring a Luke-and-Leia-led action sequence, sketches of Yoda, Han Solo, Boba Fett and lots of Darth Vader -- in the gallery below.

(ungoliantschilde via io9)