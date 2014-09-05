See how Doctor Who’s "Into the Dalek" was brought to life with these 12 storyboards

Two sets of storyboards from this past Saturday’s fantastic Doctor Who episode “Into the Dalek” have been released, illustrating how the Who powers-that-be brought the episode to life.

As you guys know, storyboards are graphics that help a director to pre-visualize how a scene will look before filming.

The first Spike Milliganish set of storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley are rather simple — if effective and to the point — in their execution. They depict the scene when Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and his companions (including Clara) get inside the “good Dalek.”

On the other hand, the second batch of storyboards from James Iles are a lot more sophisticated and detail quite a bit how the Dalek antibodies were supposed to look and act in the episode, fairly different from the final product.

Have a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think about those storyboards.

