The Flash Gone Rogue
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Doctor-Who--Into-the-Dalek_article_story_large.png

See how Doctor Who’s "Into the Dalek" was brought to life with these 12 storyboards

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Sep 5, 2014

Two sets of storyboards from this past Saturday’s fantastic Doctor Who episode “Into the Dalek” have been released, illustrating how the Who powers-that-be brought the episode to life. 

As you guys know, storyboards are graphics that help a director to pre-visualize how a scene will look before filming.

The first Spike Milliganish set of storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley are rather simple — if effective and to the point — in their execution. They depict the scene when Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and his companions (including Clara) get inside the “good Dalek.”

On the other hand, the second batch of storyboards from James Iles are a lot more sophisticated and detail quite a bit how the Dalek antibodies were supposed to look and act in the episode, fairly different from the final product.

Have a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think about those storyboards.

(via Bleeding Cool)

2013-10-26-17.28.01.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who "Into The Dalek" director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-27-10.54.39.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-27-08.06.42.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-28-15.49.05.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-28-13.20.52.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-28-13.20.36.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
2013-10-28-17.28.34.png
Spike Milliganish storyboards from Doctor Who “Into The Dalek” director Ben Wheatley.
Dalek-Storyboard-A.jpg
Doctor Who "Into the Dalek" storyboard by James Iles.
Dalek-storyboard-B.jpg
Doctor Who "Into the Dalek" storyboard by James Iles.
Dalek-storyboard-C_0.jpg
Doctor Who "Into the Dalek" storyboard by James Iles.
Dalek-storyboard-D_1.jpg
Doctor Who "Into the Dalek" storyboard by James Iles.
Dalek-storyboard-E_1.jpg
Doctor Who "Into the Dalek" storyboard by James Iles.
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
