See how Nyssa al Ghul could've looked in alternate Arrow S2 concept art

The CW’s hit superhero series Arrow dipped into the Batman mythos with the recent addition of Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter, and here are some alternate designs for how she could’ve looked.

Actress Katrina Law (Spartacus: War of the Damned) brought Nyssa al Ghul to life in the recent episode “Heir to the Demon,” and she rocked a very unique look that adds another layer to the small-screen version of the League of Assassins.

Costume designer Maya Mani and costume illustrator Andy Poon teamed up to create the designs for how Nyssa would look, and Poon said they were aiming for an “easter flavor” with “texture.” He noted that the design they cooked up was meant to be “elegant and sexy” while providing a break from the “sleek, clean” villains the show typically features.

Check out the design sketches below and let us know what you think of Nyssa:

(Via Comic Book Movie)