Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Tag: Science
Can you really find micrometeorites in your gutter? Well…
Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
Nyssa_al_Ghul_holds_a_poisoned_Sara_Lance.png

See how Nyssa al Ghul could've looked in alternate Arrow S2 concept art

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 12, 2014

The CW’s hit superhero series Arrow dipped into the Batman mythos with the recent addition of Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter, and here are some alternate designs for how she could’ve looked.

Actress Katrina Law (Spartacus: War of the Damned) brought Nyssa al Ghul to life in the recent episode “Heir to the Demon,” and she rocked a very unique look that adds another layer to the small-screen version of the League of Assassins.

Costume designer Maya Mani and costume illustrator Andy Poon teamed up to create the designs for how Nyssa would look, and Poon said they were aiming for an “easter flavor” with “texture.” He noted that the design they cooked up was meant to be “elegant and sexy” while providing a break from the “sleek, clean” villains the show typically features.

Check out the design sketches below and let us know what you think of Nyssa:

(Via Comic Book Movie)

sHxuxP5.jpg
V9O34c5.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: concept art
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Nyssa al ghul

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: