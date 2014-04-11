See how our world diverges from the X-Men in this fascinating alt-history timeline

The world of the uncanny X-Men is different from ours in many ways: For one thing, it's a fictional universe where a retractable-clawed mutant Canadian can work in America without papers. But the world of the X-Men is similar to ours too, and they've experienced most of highlights of the 20th

/21st

-century world that we recognize. However, there are many important exceptions.

In the upcoming X-Men movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, it seems that the presence of mutants has changed our timeline, and events that we know from history are as twisted as a chromosome. But for our mutant superhero pals, these historic events are carved in stone.

Here's a look at seven of those moments that make our history different from the history of Days of Future Past, which gives us a glimpse into events that precede the upcoming movie. Or is it post-cede? This is a movie about time travel, after all.

