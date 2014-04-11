Latest Stories

25Moments-5.png

See how our world diverges from the X-Men in this fascinating alt-history timeline

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Apr 11, 2014

The world of the uncanny X-Men is different from ours in many ways: For one thing, it's a fictional universe where a retractable-clawed mutant Canadian can work in America without papers. But the world of the X-Men is similar to ours too, and they've experienced most of highlights of the 20th/21st-century world that we recognize. However, there are many important exceptions.

In the upcoming X-Men movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, it seems that the presence of mutants has changed our timeline, and events that we know from history are as twisted as a chromosome. But for our mutant superhero pals, these historic events are carved in stone.

Here's a look at seven of those moments that make our history different from the history of Days of Future Past, which gives us a glimpse into events that precede the upcoming movie. Or is it post-cede? This is a movie about time travel, after all.

Want to see more? Check out a few of the "events that determined the fate of the species" below and find the whole list at 25Moments.com.

(Via Coming Soon)

25Moments-7.png
Famed mutant Eric "Magneto" Lensherr denies shooting President John F. Kennedy on the grassy knoll...
25Moments-6.png
Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff broke eight track-and-field world records in the 1977 Olympics. But...
25Moments-5.png
After the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986, children in the area were born with some startling...
25Moments-4.png
South Africa abolished apartheid in 1991, giving all citizens, black and white, equality. This...
25Moments-3.png
You remember that bovine spongiform encephelophy, a.k.a. mad cow disease, outbreak that resulted in...
25Moments-2.png
In 2010, Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is purchased by Trask Industries, who then use the...
25Moments-1.png
Mutant Hank "Beast" McCoy is killed by the Human Majority in 2015. He follows his former teammate,...
Tag: X-Men
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Days of Future Past

