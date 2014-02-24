See Matt Murdock strike fear in Frisco with Marvel's first Daredevil #1 preview

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
Feb 24, 2014

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee take The Man Without Fear into the bustling Bay Area with this revealing San Francisco treat.   Daredevil gets his All-New Marvel NOW! launch next month, with variant covers by Alex Ross, Paolo Rivera and Skottie Young.

Here's Marvel's official announcement:

Gifted with an imperceptible radar sense, blind lawyer Matt Murdock patrols the streets with a billy club and a passion for justice. Only this time, it’s a brand new city, with even more dangerous foes. Join Matt Murdock as he journeys from the dark streets of Hell’s Kitchen to the sun-drenched boulevards of San Francisco.  And the scenery isn’t the only new thing in store for ol’ Hornhead. A world of changes are in store for Matt Murdock as old haunts and familiar faces rise up to give the devil his due. Changes that will turn his life upside down yet again! Don’t miss one moment of the highly anticipated series this March when DAREDEVIL #1 comes to comic shops and digital devices!

Have a look at this sneak peek at the new artwork and let us know if you think Daredevil set loose on Frisco could be an eye-opening experience.

Daredevil #1 hits the shelves on March 19, 2014.

Ross Variant Cover - Marvel's 75th Anniversary
Samnee Variant Cover
Rivera Variant Cover
