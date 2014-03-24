Latest Stories

Image icon XMenDaysofFuturePastTeaserPoster2.jpg

See the new explosive Days of Future Past poster (with Sentinels and X-Jet!)

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 24, 2014

After being wowed by that rather nifty new X-Men: Days of Future Past trailer, we’re now being treated to a new, character-rich teaser poster.

Unleashed by 20th Century Fox, the new art for Days of Future Past features a robust lineup of mutants, including both past and future Professor X and Magneto. It's not surprising to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine towering over the proceedings, seeing as he's kind of the star of the show, but we have to admit to being surprised to see Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique looming so large. Given that, from everything we've seen, Mystique is a supporting character, here, we have to conclude this has something to do with the lovely Ms. Lawrence being kind of a hot item in Hollywood, these days.

Anyway! Bonus: We also have the X-Jet and those awesome Sentinels!

Have a look:

Image icon XMenDaysofFuturePastTeaserPoster1.jpg

So, how do you guys like this poster? Is it a hit or a miss?

Starring Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Patrick Stewart, Michael Fassbender,, Ian McKellen, Nicholas Hoult, Omar Sy, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Fan Bingbing, Anna Paquin, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Ellen Page & Booboo Stewart, X-Men: Days of Future Past will hit theatres on May 23.

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: X-Men
Tag: 20th Century Fox

