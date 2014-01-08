See old friends back in action in 6 new Doctor Who filming pics

Old friends are back for Peter Capaldi’s first adventure as the Twelfth Doctor in the upcoming eighth series of Doctor Who!

(Please take note that the pic above is from the 2012 Doctor Who Xmas episode "The Snowmen.")

Filming for the upcoming season of Doctor Who is currently underway, and we’re getting our first sneak peek at some of the earliest scenes of the first season-eight episode written by Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

The filming pics feature the return of beloved fan favorites the Paternoster Gang.

So back are the Silurian Madame Vastra (Neve McIntosh), her human lover Jenny Flint (Catrin Stewart) and the formerly lactating Sontaran commander Strax (Dan Starkey). All three were spotted on set yesterday at The Maltings in Cardiff. The place looks to be standing in for a Victorian-era dock.

There was no sign, however, of Peter Capaldi's Time Lord, nor of his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman), aside from yesterday’s filming pic.

Have a look at the gallery below and let us know what you think may be going on.

Since filming is now in full swing, it’s probable that the BBC will provide us with an official pic of Capaldi in his Twelfth Doctor’s garb sooner rather than later. (Fingers and toes crossed.)

Are you guys happy to see the Paternoster Gang return for Doctor number 12’s first adventure?

(via Doctor Who TV)