See Rocket and Groot being badass in a preview of their new one-shot comic

Before they join the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy on the big screen, Rocket Raccoon and Groot are going on a little adventure of their own.

Marvel's working hard these days to ensure readers (and potential viewers) have plenty of time to get more familiar with the two oddest heroes to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rocket, who will be voiced by Bradley Cooper in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy film, has a solo story coming out on Free Comic Book Day next month, and an ongoing solo series from writer and artist Skottie Young debuting in July. July will also see the release of Rocket Raccoon and Groot Steal the Galaxy, a full-length novel by longtime Marvel writer Dan Abnett that will team Rocket with his best pal, the tree creature Groot (who'll be voiced by Vin Diesel in the film). You'd think that would be enough to get anyone interested in getting familiar with these guys started, but Marvel's got at least one more Rocket and Groot book headed our way between now and August.

The publisher announced today that Rocket and Groot will star in a new one-shot comic book adventure -- Guardians of the Galaxy: Galaxy's Most Wanted -- that will hit stores on July 2, the same day as issue one of the new Rocket Raccoon series and a little less than a month before Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters. Written by Will Corona Pilgrim and drawn by Andrea Di Vito, the book will explore what happens when Rocket's and Grott's respective bounty hunting careers are pitted against each other. Check out Marvel's official solicitation synopsis:

"Rocket Raccoon and Groot—your favorite cosmic bounty hunters (and soon to be world-famous movie stars)—leap into action in an all-new adventure! Could it possibly happen? Is Groot attempting to arrest…his best bud Rocket? Plus: Reprinting THOR #314, featuring the Thunder God in cosmic combat with the mean, green Guardian known as Drax!"

So, if you want even more Rocket and Groot fun before the movie, or if you'd just like to get to know them a little better, watch out for this book, and check out a preview -- featuring all kinds of badass fighting -- in the gallery below.

(Via CBR)