Latest Stories

Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights
Tag: Movies
How to maximize your terror at Universal Studios' Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights
Freaks-Lexy-Kolker
Tag: Fangrrls
Reality TV, Disney kids, and gender-blind casting: The origins of the sci-fi stunner Freaks
Rick and Morty Season 4
Tag: TV
Rick and Morty creators offer chance for fan to get animated into upcoming episode
Paul Rudd Living With Yourself
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Living With Yourself trailer clones Paul Rudd; Creepshow first reax; more
Anna
More info i
Sasha Luss as Anna. (Credit: Summit/Besson)
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

See the action behind Luc Besson's latest femme fatale 'Anna' in exclusive clip

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Sep 16, 2019

Director/screenwriter Luc Besson has a penchant for framing films around female assassins that wipe the floor of their male counterparts. La Femme Nikita (1990), Columbiana (2011), and Lucy (2014) are just a few of his biggest lady killer hits. His latest is Anna, which dropped in theaters in June for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it release.

Audiences can catch what they missed as Anna is out on digital or Blu-ray in September. It stars former-model Sasha Luss as Anna Poliatova, a former-model turned assassin with a Russian handler, Olga, played by the always terrific Helen Mirren.

More Luc Besson

NataliePortmanTheProfessional.jpg
Natalie Portman wants to do a sequel to The Professional
Dec 14, 2012
Screen Shot 2017-07-16 at 12.43.34 AM.png
Everything you need to know about Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Jul 19, 2017

In real life, Luss also started out as a model, but Besson 'discovered' her and cast her in a small role in Valerian (2017) and then awarded her this plum role as his deadly chameleon killer. 

In this exclusive featurette from the home video release, Luss and Besson talk about the hard core work she had to do to sell her character's fighting skills on screen:

 

Aside from Luss and Mirren, Anna also stars Luke Evans and Cillian Murphy. In the meantime, industry rumors are that Besson is already hard at work writing and prepping sequels to Lucy and Columbiana, so it looks like there will be no shortage of ladies lighting it up on the big screen via the director in the near future. 

Anna arrives on Digital September 10 and on all home video formats, and On Demand, September 24 from Summit. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Anna
Tag: Luc Besson
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: