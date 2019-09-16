See the action behind Luc Besson's latest femme fatale 'Anna' in exclusive clip

Director/screenwriter Luc Besson has a penchant for framing films around female assassins that wipe the floor of their male counterparts. La Femme Nikita (1990), Columbiana (2011), and Lucy (2014) are just a few of his biggest lady killer hits. His latest is Anna, which dropped in theaters in June for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it release.

Audiences can catch what they missed as Anna is out on digital or Blu-ray in September. It stars former-model Sasha Luss as Anna Poliatova, a former-model turned assassin with a Russian handler, Olga, played by the always terrific Helen Mirren.

In real life, Luss also started out as a model, but Besson 'discovered' her and cast her in a small role in Valerian (2017) and then awarded her this plum role as his deadly chameleon killer.

In this exclusive featurette from the home video release, Luss and Besson talk about the hard core work she had to do to sell her character's fighting skills on screen:

Video of ANNA &quot;Stunts&quot; Special Features Clip

Aside from Luss and Mirren, Anna also stars Luke Evans and Cillian Murphy. In the meantime, industry rumors are that Besson is already hard at work writing and prepping sequels to Lucy and Columbiana, so it looks like there will be no shortage of ladies lighting it up on the big screen via the director in the near future.

Anna arrives on Digital September 10 and on all home video formats, and On Demand, September 24 from Summit.