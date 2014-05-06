See what makes Angelina Jolie tick in new Maleficent featurette (+ 30 pics!)

A brand-new featurette -- as well as some glorious concept art and high-res stills -- have been released for Disney’s Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie as the classic Disney villain.

The video, titled “This Is Maleficent,” features Jolie talking about what drew her to the character of Maleficent in the first place, and features some great new footage from the upcoming flick, while the concept art shows some of the fantastical creatures that will populate Maleficent’s fairytale world.

This is the film's blurb:

“Maleficent” explores the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villain from the classic “Sleeping Beauty” and the elements of her betrayal that ultimately turn her pure heart to stone. Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent cruelly places an irrevocable curse upon the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Aurora is caught in the middle of the seething conflict between the forest kingdom she has grown to love and the human kingdom that holds her legacy. Maleficent realizes that Aurora may hold the key to peace in the land and is forced to take drastic actions that will change both worlds forever.”

Disney’s Maleficent stars Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville and will open in theaters on May 30.

(via Stitch Kingdom, Comic Book Movie)