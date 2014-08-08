Latest Stories

WinterSoldierKnifeScene1.png

See Winter Soldier's deadly knife skills, Cap fight back & Falcon soar in 3 new Winter Soldier clips

Nathalie Caron
Aug 8, 2014

With the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Blu-ray and DVD only a few weeks away, Marvelâs been releasing some cool behind-the-scenes clips, and weâve got three very neat ones here.

The first clip offers a look at Sebastian Stanâs -- the titular Winter Soldier of the Marvel film -- stunt prep for the superhero flick. The actor had to learn to wield and fight with a knife, an intense fight choreography that he likened to learning a dance.

Have a look:

The second clip features Chris Evans' very "meat and potatoes" red, white and blue hero, with Evans and directors Anthony and Joe Russo sharing thoughts on what makes Cap such a great character.

Here's the video: