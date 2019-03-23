Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news

The days are getting longer, and every store is now full of Easter candy. Cadbury Eggs are everywhere, trying to lure you in with their sugary goodness. Ooh, gooey, eggy center in a chocolate shell. Then there are the peanut butter eggs and the jellybeans. Tell everyone you’re buying them for your kids. We won’t say a word. Of course, after you’ve devoured all these things, you’re going to be up for the rest of the night in sugar shock. Might as well play some games! Here is the latest Gamegrrl news for the week ending March 23, 2019.

Video of Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launched this week, bringing us to late 1500s Japan. This has been a hugely anticipated game and even the gameplay trailer from earlier this week got fans excited. The new game from Software won “Best of Gamescon” and “Best Action Game” at Gamescon 2018.

Here's the pitch: “Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face-to-face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation. Take Revenge. Restore Your Honor. Kill Ingeniously.”

Video of Generation Zero - Release Trailer

We got a brand new release trailer for Generation Zero this week, which will be out for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26th, 2019. The game comes to us from THQ Nordic and looks like a blast. Check out the trailer above.

Here is the info for you: “Experience an explosive game of cat and mouse set in a vast open world. In this reimagining of 1980s Sweden, hostile machines have invaded the serene countryside, and you need to fight back while unravelling the mystery of what is really going on. By utilizing battle tested guerrilla tactics, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes. Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.”

Video of Call of Duty®: Mobile - Announcement Trailer

Hey, Call of Duty fans! This week marked the announcement of Call of Duty: Mobile. Want to play? You can pre-register for the game here

"In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.” The game will be available exclusively for Android and iOS.

Video of Official Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 Zombies — Ancient Evil Trailer

In more CoD news, the trailer for the latest Call of Duty: Zombies adventure, Ancient Evil, is out this week. The map will be released on March 26. Here is the synopsis: “The next thrilling Zombies adventure, Ancient Evil beckons the intrepid foursome from the Chaos storyline — Bruno, Diego, Scarlett and Shaw — in a brand-new adventure into an underground Greek city to face off against new varieties of the undead.”

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 - Official Beta Trailer

The Mortal Kombat 11 beta trailer was also released this week. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm will begin the beta for the game on Wednesday, March 27 and run it through Sunday, March 31. Want to join in? Anyone who pre-orders the game will get access. You’ll be able to play as Baraka, Jade, Kabal, Scarlet, and Scorpion. If you’ve been watching the character release trailers, you know this is going to be a lot of bloody awesomeness. Oh, and just to whet your appetite a bit more, they also released the Kotal Kahn trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 will be available worldwide on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Video of Nintendo Labo - Toy-Con 04: VR Kit

Finally, Nintendo released a new video which gives us a look at the upcoming Nintendo Labo: VR Kit. This awesomeness will be available for gamers on April 12.

We love this pitch: “Stop an alien invasion, paint like an elephant, create your own VR games, and more! Nintendo Labo: VR Kit combines the innovative physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo with basic VR technology to create a simple and shareable virtual reality experience for kids and families. Watch the full video to see what else you can do with the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, arriving in stores on April 12!”

If you want to learn more about Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, click here.

What Gamegrrl news are you most excited for this week? Let us know in the comments.