Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news

The days are getting longer, and every store is now full of Easter candy. Cadbury Eggs are everywhere, trying to lure you in with their sugary goodness. Ooh, gooey, eggy center in a chocolate shell. Then there are the peanut butter eggs and the jellybeans. Tell everyone you’re buying them for your kids. We won’t say a word. Of course, after you’ve devoured all these things, you’re going to be up for the rest of the night in sugar shock. Might as well play some games! Here is the latest Gamegrrl news for the week ending March 23, 2019.
Here's the pitch: “Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face-to-face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation. Take Revenge. Restore Your Honor. Kill Ingeniously.”
Here is the info for you: “Experience an explosive game of cat and mouse set in a vast open world. In this reimagining of 1980s Sweden, hostile machines have invaded the serene countryside, and you need to fight back while unravelling the mystery of what is really going on. By utilizing battle tested guerrilla tactics, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes. Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.”
"In Call of Duty: Mobile, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, in iconic maps from the series such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.” The game will be available exclusively for Android and iOS.
Mortal Kombat 11 will be available worldwide on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
We love this pitch: “Stop an alien invasion, paint like an elephant, create your own VR games, and more! Nintendo Labo: VR Kit combines the innovative physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo with basic VR technology to create a simple and shareable virtual reality experience for kids and families. Watch the full video to see what else you can do with the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, arriving in stores on April 12!”
If you want to learn more about Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, click here.
