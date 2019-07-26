Latest Stories

Sen. Cory Booker geeks out with us at SDCC 2019 [Ep. 96]

Jordan Zakarin
Jul 26, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined by Senator Cory Booker, the Democratic senator and presidential candidate from New Jersey! Sen. Booker is a lifelong geek who visited San Diego Comic-Con for the first time, and during his trip, he stopped by the SYFY WIRE studio to discuss his love of all things nerdy.

First and foremost is his deep passion for Star Trek (he's a TNG and Picard guy), but he also discusses comic books, the ethical questions presented in Marvel movies, and his feelings on Batfleck.

All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files

