Sen. Cory Booker is excited for the X-Men to join the MCU, but worries about monopolies

As a comic book fan, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is excited to find out how Marvel Studios will integrate the X-Men into its movie universe. As a Democratic candidate for president, Booker is concerned with the kind of corporate acquisition that led to the mutants' eligibility to join the MCU.

In a wide-ranging interview with SYFY WIRE at San Diego Comic-Con, Booker raved about the Marvel Cinematic Universe — he took time out of his busy campaign schedule to see Avengers: Endgame — but pointed out that its eventual additions will come with a potential cost. The X-Men can be integrated into the fictional universe because earlier this year, Disney officially acquired Fox, the studio that owned the mutants' big-screen rights. It was a massive purchase, and while he loves the movie crossover potential, he is wary of the culture that produced it.

"As a guy that in my professional life, I'm really worried about corporate consolidation and antitrust law, that's something we do not enforce enough," Booker said. "But there's something exciting to me that the X-Men and Marvel franchise can be merging and the possibilities for these stories in the Marvel Universe are just so exciting to me. So I'm curious, when some of these folks are writing, are they putting little seeds in place that we may not have realized for future stories?"

