Sen. Cory Booker would side with Iron Man to register superheroes in Civil War

Superheroes often save the day, but at what cost? Once they fling each other through a few buildings, destroying entire sections of a city in the process, they usually dust off their capes and go back to their respective caves/fortresses/halls. The collateral damage is extreme, as evidenced in films like Man of Steel, and it is something that is full-on addressed in Captain America: Civil War.

While visiting San Diego Comic-Con, Senator Cory Booker sat down with SYFY WIRE to discuss all manner of geeky things. When the issue of superhero registration came up (something featured in Civil War), the Senator made it clear that he was fully aware of the amount of damage that superheroes can cause. Sure they save the day, but it's the innocents who always suffer. It'd be a tough choice, but in the end, he'd side with Iron Man in favor of registering those actively working to save the day.

"With great power comes great responsibility, and if you're going to have that kind of power, you should have responsibilities," he said.

Take a look at the clip right here:

Video of Sen. Cory Booker Reveals If He&#039;s Team Cap Or Iron Man In Civil War | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

According to Senator Booker, if you're going to have power, you must have some responsibility too. We couldn't agree more.

