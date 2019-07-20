Latest Stories

Senator Cory Booker is a legit nerd — and his Star Trek knowledge proves it

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
Well over a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are making campaign tracks across the nation, but only one took a few hours off from speaking to supporters in order to be a fan themselves.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) dropped by San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, and SYFY WIRE had a chance to speak with him about his love of all things geeky, including and especially Star Trek. His introduction to the original series actually came from a somewhat serious father-son talk ("Son, this is a show you must watch," his very wise dad told him), and it was all Boldly Go from there. During those early days, the young Senator Booker especially loved experiencing a future world in which we've overcome racism and poverty, and over the years has come to appreciate seeing how the real world has caught up with the show's technology. Flip phones, anybody?

What's his favorite Trek series? He's a Next Generation man — in fact, that show inspired him to start a Star Trek club during his years at Oxford University. It only follows that his all-time favorite captain is Jean-Luc Picard. Why? You just can't beat the man's "incredible hairstyle..." or his style of confident leadership, either.

For more on Senator Booker's thoughts and musings on the Final Frontier, watch our entire interview. Make it so.

