Terrifying trailer for horror film 'Separation' will separate you from a good night’s sleep

Generally speaking, one goal of a horror movie is to horrify you, and if Separation’s new trailer is any indication, the William Brent Bell-directed movie may just do that in spades.

Are you afraid of puppets? Sad little girls who can see evil, supernatural beings no one else can? Overpriced Brooklyn townhomes? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, then Separation will be your jam.

Curious and/or want to give yourself a scare? Check out the new trailer below.

Video of Separation | Official Trailer | In Theatres April 30

No thank you. And by no thank you, we mean this looks like an insanely good, insanely scary movie. Bell, who also directed The Devil Inside and The Boy, is no stranger to horror. In Separation, he tells the tale of 8-year-old Jenny (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw), a young girl whose parents — lawyer mother Maggie (True Detective's Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Hitman: Agent 47's Rupert Friend) — constantly fight.

Maggie then dies in a hit-and-run (something the trailer shows us in great detail) and now Jenny and Jeff have to build a new life with each other, along with Jenny’s creepy marionette puppets who are very scary and whose only purpose, according to the exposition from the trailer, is to inflict pain.

What do the shriek-inducing puppets — which are appropriately called “Grisly Kin” — want with Jenny and/or her father and/or her babysitter (The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer)? We don’t know yet, but it’s not looking great for the folks living in that expensive Brooklyn townhome, which we have a feeling will drop in real estate value once whatever happens in the film, happens.

Separation is set to premiere in theaters April 30.