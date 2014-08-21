Latest Stories

Serenity, Enterprise + 9 more mini spaceships made from old computer parts

ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Aug 21, 2014

In The Fisher King, the late Robin Williams' homeless character, Parry, remarks that "you find some pretty wonderful things in the trash."  Artist and sci-fi fan Dan Shanks has taken that notion to heart, with his Shankalonian Labs turning obsoletion into innovation since 2010, creating miniature vehicles and spaceships out of old electronics and abandoned computer parts. 

His tiny treasures are assembled from used hard drives, heat sinks, sound cards, transistors, motherboard capacitors, a gutted wireless mouse, video cards, dead headphones, leftover CD-ROM drives and even a discarded cell phone case.  Have a look at this intricate armada of awesome sci-fi movie spaceships from Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek, Tron and more.  Each of these miniature star vessels is one of a kind, detaches from a magnetic base and is available at his Etsy store here.   Got some room on your desk for a few?

il_570xN.610200868_bfhc.jpg
MASS EFFECT 2's NORMANDY SR-2
il_570xN.509053283_rtz2.jpg
CLONE WARS' V-19 TORRENT STARFIGHTER
il_570xN.510509380_k8bg.jpg
FIREFLY'S SERENITY
il_570xN.492997579_28bt.jpg
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA'S COLONIAL VIPER
il_570xN.618716606_tpz9.jpg
TRON LEGACY RECOGNIZER
il_570xN.480708811_17m3.jpg
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA'S CYLON RAIDER
il_570xN.573830915_ewph.jpg
USS ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-B
il_570xN.507913929_3265.jpg
STAR WARS B-WING FIGHTER
il_570xN.610818359_nvy5.jpg
STAR WARS X-WING FIGHTER
il_570xN.567240666_7lds.jpg
USS ENTERPRISE NCC-1701
il_570xN.437399065_fexk.jpg
USS KELVIN NCC-0514
