Serenity, Enterprise + 9 more mini spaceships made from old computer parts

In The Fisher King, the late Robin Williams' homeless character, Parry, remarks that "you find some pretty wonderful things in the trash." Artist and sci-fi fan Dan Shanks has taken that notion to heart, with his Shankalonian Labs turning obsoletion into innovation since 2010, creating miniature vehicles and spaceships out of old electronics and abandoned computer parts.

His tiny treasures are assembled from used hard drives, heat sinks, sound cards, transistors, motherboard capacitors, a gutted wireless mouse, video cards, dead headphones, leftover CD-ROM drives and even a discarded cell phone case. Have a look at this intricate armada of awesome sci-fi movie spaceships from Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek, Tron and more. Each of these miniature star vessels is one of a kind, detaches from a magnetic base and is available at his Etsy store here. Got some room on your desk for a few?

(Via ETSY)