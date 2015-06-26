Latest Stories

Serenity getting a sequel (sorta) that'll tell what happens next

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Jun 26, 2015

Sure, Joss Whedon might be a little busy with Avengers: Age of Ultron and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but that doesn’t mean the adventures of the Serenity crew have to come to an end.

No, we’re not getting a film or television follow-up set in the Firefly universe, but Dark Horse comics has announced a new series that will pick up after the explosive events of the film Serenity. Yes, there have been Firefly comics in the past, but nothing that specifically picked up the continuity after the film sequel.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer artist Georges Jeanty has signed on to ink the ‘book, but the company has yet to announce who will write the project. It’s doubtful Whedon would have time to actually script the run, but we’re holding out hope he’ll at least be involved in the planning stages for the overall arc.

Here’s the synopsis for the project, via Comic Book Resources:

As the series begins, Mal and the crew are recouping from their recent strike against the sinister interplanetary government, The Alliance, in which they exposed government agencies as those responsible for the creation of the Reavers — the scourge of the universe. With River Tam in the co-pilot chair and a very pregnant Zoe reeling from the death of her husband, Wash, Mal is finding himself and his ship in greater danger than ever.

It’ll be interesting to see where they take the series, and assuming Whedon is involved, it’ll finally give us a peek at where he would’ve wanted the show to go had it survived more than one woefully short season and a film sequel.

Are you glad to hear we’ll be getting more Serenity, albeit in comic form? 

(Via Comic Book Resources)

