Apple TV+ picks up Servant for third season in advance of S2 serving

The dark and supernatural trials and tribulations of the poor Turner couple are set to continue past early 2021. In advance of its second season debuting next month, Apple TV+ has announced that Servant, the mystery thriller series from executive producer (and contributing director) M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a third season.

Created by Tony Basgallop, Servant tells the story of Sean and Dorothy Turner (played by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, respectively), a young Philadelphia couple grappling with the death of their newborn son, Jericho, who was accidentally left in a hot car for too long. Their lives are upended when Dorothy hires a suspicious nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to watch over a therapy doll that helped the young mother cope with the loss.

During the first season, Jericho seems to have been resurrected through the therapy doll. It concluded with Leanne leaving the Turner household and returning to her cult, the baby reverting back to the doll, and Dorothy learning the true circumstances surrounding her baby's untimely death.

Season Two will take a decidedly more supernatural turn as the show picks up with the search for Jericho...and Leanne. Judging from the trailer below, what the young couple will discover over the course of their search is that Leanne brings a mysterious malaise with her wherever she goes (since the show clearly hasn’t been dark and disturbing enough already).

Ambrose, Kebbell, Free, and Rupert Grint will all reprise their roles for the second season. Filming of the show’s sophomore season resumed in Philadelphia in October after COVID-19 shut down production.

Basgallop told SYFY WIRE last year that inspiration for the series "came from essentially being a parent, having kids and the fear of doing something wrong, and the fear of being put in that position of responsibility when you're not ready for it.”

Servant getting renewed for a third season prior to the airing of its second is par for the course with the show, as it was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere last November. And Shyamalan himself has said he’s hoping that the series runs for six seasons.

The first episode of Servant's 10-episode second season will debut Jan. 15 on Apple TV+, with a new episode airing every Friday.