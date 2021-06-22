Sesame Street introduces two gay dads for the first time in the series' 51-year history

In keeping with its tradition of fostering diversity and inclusion, Sesame Street is celebrating Pride Month by featuring two gay fathers for the first time in the show’s 51-year history. (And no, we’re not talking about Bert and Ernie.)

On Thursday, the series aired an episode called “Family Day” that introduced Frank (Alex Weisman) and his husband Dave (Chris Costa), the fathers of Mia (Olivia Perez). The family appears in a segment where the neighborhood surprises Big Bird at a party.

In the clip, which Sesame Street has aired on its YouTube channel, Frank says: "There's all kinds of different families, but what makes us a family is that we love each other," to which Elmo responds: "That's true!"

Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on Sesame Street and co-directed the episode, took to Facebook to promote the episode. “Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” he wrote. “So I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.”

Added Muraoka: “I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

Sesame Street has always promoted diversity and inclusion, having had a racially diverse cast since its inception in 1969. In March, the series introduced two Black Muppets, Elijah and his son Wesley, to address race with children. Last year, after the murder of George Floyd, the show held a town hall with CNN to help teach kids about racism.

The episode is available to watch now on HBO Max.