Latest Stories

Mortal Kombat 11
Tag: Games
Gaming: Mortal Kombat 11 launch trailer; SEGA Genesis Mini line-up; more
Black Widow is The Most Important Avenger
Tag: Movies
Black Widow is the most important Avenger
Star Wars Kylo Rey
Tag: Fangrrls
The allure of Reylo
tone-deaf
Tag: Fangrrls
The unexpected inspirations for satirical slasher Tone-Deaf
dayofthedoctor.png

Set photos reveal the Doctor will return to a familiar setting in the Who season 8 finale

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jun 24, 2014

Can you believe it? Peter Capaldi is nearly done filming his very first year as the Doctor. Exciting! And, to finish off, he's returning to a scene where his previous two incarnations visited not so very long ago -- the National Museum of Cardiff. Doctor Who has filmed in that space a few times, including "Planet of the Dead" and "The Big Bang," but it was used recently visited in the 50th-anniversary episode, "Day of the Doctor."

The reason that's so notable is that a prop was seen on set that seems decidedly Gallifreyan.

Yes, what seems to be a grave marker that reads, "Rest in Peace. We Promise." Well, if you promise, inanimate object, then it must be true. But probably not.

Of course, the Gallifreyan symbol is what makes the prop so interesting. Who is that memorial stone for? The Master? All of Gallifrey? Or, indeed, the Doctor himself?

And, considering the fact that the last time we were at the Cardiff Museum, there was a very special guest appearence from a classic Doctor, we can't help but wonder -- is Tom Baker set to make a return?

Speculate away!

(via Doctor Who TV)

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Peter Capaldi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: