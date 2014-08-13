Latest Stories

Set TARDIS coordinates. There's a new Doctor-Who-themed restaurant in New York!

If you live in (or have visited) NYC, then you've probably already heard of the steampunk bar The Waystation, which featured a TARDIS bathroom that includes signatures from Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Steven Moffat. But that's not the only place for Whovians to hang out. A bit further upstate in Beacon is another spot, called The Pandorica.

Reddit user jacquelinesarah visited there recently and recounted the experience:

I spent the day in the quiet little artist town of Beacon, NY and passed a restaurant called “Pandorica” as I walked down the main street. I smiled to myself but didn’t think much of it. On the way back, I looked inside and saw the giant mural of the exploding TARDIS. Of course, I then ran in and started talking to the owner (dressed head to toe in TARDIS blue). She took me around the entire restaurant pointing out every tiny detail, from the sunflowers on the tables to the “fish fingers” (aka french toast sticks) and custard on the dessert menu. I told her that I’ll be moving to London this autumn (the mecca, really) and she replied that she’s actually from there. It made a lot of sense seeing how much British influence is in the food–they do an afternoon tea that looks lovely.

Seems like a pretty cool place, if a bit of a distance. You can get there from the city in a little under two hours by taking a train out of Grand Central. Or, if you're one of that rare breed of New Yorker who has a car, you can get there even quicker.

Sounds like we'll need to get the New York contingent of Blastr staffers together for a little trip!

In the meantime, check out the gallery below to get a glimpse of what The Pandorica looks like.

(via The Mary Sue)

