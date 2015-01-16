Seth Grahame-Smith on the 'viciousness' of the Stephen King's IT reboot

We've been hearing about a new adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel IT for more than five years now, but 2015 may finally be the year it really gets moving under the guidance of producer Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter). Instead of a TV miniseries like the 1990 version, this adaptation is aiming for a two-film remake, with the first film set in the past and the second film set in the present, and is in the hands of acclaimed director and co-writer Cary Fukunaga (True Detective).

For many King fans, the IT miniseries is an iconic, if at times corny, representation of the author's work, and we've all still got Tim Curry's terrifying interpretation of Pennywise the Clown stuck in our heads. So, what's in the remake for us? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about a number of his ongoing projects, Grahame-Smith promised that the big-screen version will take advantage of its lack of TV restrictions to deliver an adaptation with a little more bite.

“I think that if anything, [the new film] will bring back some of the viciousness of the book that they couldn’t do with the miniseries because it was for broadcast,” Grahame-Smith said. “I think it’s going to be very scary, but I also feel like you’ve got Cary who is going to direct these kids—and he’s incredible at casting, incredible at shooting. He’s incredible with tone and atmosphere. One of the things I wanted to do is be a part of one of the really good King adaptations. As we know, there is an echelon of King adaptations that are classics. There are some that are okay. There are some that we’d rather forget.”

So, when will we see it? Well, the film hasn't been cast yet (that we know of), but Fukunaga is hard at work on a draft with his writing partner, and Grahame-Smith expects the first film (which would follow a group of children battling the titular creature) to shoot later this year.

“We’re going to get a draft, what is supposed to be the shooting [script], any day now from Cary and his writing partner,” Grahame-Smith said. “We’re doing a deal for them to write the second movie. Our hope is to prep sometime in the next few months and shoot in the summer. That one is as much on the runway as we can possibly be. I know New Line is ready to go.”

So get set for the IT remake. It's got a hot producer in charge, and a director who can captivate, so maybe we're in for something special.

