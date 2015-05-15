Latest Stories

preacher_0.jpg

Seth Rogen reveals first look at Dominic Cooper starring in AMC's Preacher pilot

Trent Moore
May 15, 2015

Production has officially ramped up on AMC’s Preacher pilot, and here’s our first peek at Marvel alum Dominic Cooper in the starring role. 

Producer Seth Rogen has teased fans with a shot of Cooper (Agent Carter) as Jesse Custer and Ian Colletti (Rake) as Arseface. The script was co-written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and the duo are also co-directing the pilot. The series is, of course, based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s 1990s comic of the same name.

Obviously, a decent bit of the faces here are in the dark, but if you look closely it’s easy to get a feel for how Cooper will inhabit the role of Custer. The hair seems to be a good fit, to the point that it almost has an Eraserhead vibe. Colette’s Arseface is a bit harder to make out, but still, it’ll be interesting to see how they interpret him from page to screen.

Check out the first production photo below and let us know what you think:

The series will follow Cooper’s Custer, a conflicted preacher in a small Texas town who merges with a creature that has escaped from heaven and develops the ability to make anyone do anything he says. Along with his ex-girlfriend, Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), he embarks on a quest to (literally) find God.

(Via Seth Rogen, Collider)

