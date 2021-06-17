'Settlers' trailer starring Johnny Lee Miller & Sofia Boutella proves someone can hear you scream in space

While humankind is still sending out probes all the way to Mars, and theorizing what colonizing the planet might look like in reality, fiction has already made leaps and bounds in terms of imagining it, especially in the upcoming movie, Settlers.

And as the trailer for the IFC film (below) proves, not only have people found the wonder in it, but also a kind of horror.

The movie stars Johnny Lee Miller (Elementary) and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) as a refugee couple from Earth raising their nine-year-old daughter Remmy (The Turning's Brooklynn Prince) on their remote homestead on the Martian frontier. However, things change when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, and the parents are forced to slowly share the truth of their current existence.

Video of Settlers - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Midnight

While it's not too clear what exactly is going on — it is a trailer after all — it's worth noting that all really isn't as it seems, especially with Remmy discovering a glass dome around the land that makes up the homestead. Though this could just be to keep the air breathable.

The film was written and directed by Wyatt Rockefeller and marks his feature debut. Ismael Cruz Cordova (Servant) and Nell Tiger Free (The Lord of the Rings) also star.

Settlers touches down in theaters and on VOD on July 23.