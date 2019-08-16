Seven movies that would be better with Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has been on our mood boards before mood boards were ever a thing. She gives eternal bad b*tch energy and any of us would be lucky to just have a fraction of it. There is only one and will only be one Angela Bassett. She’s a godsend of an actress, making almost everything she’s in better with just her presence alone.
After inventing being a vampire in Vampire in Brooklyn, she set the standard for voodoo queens in AHS: Coven, and made us envy the space pod she shared with P90x James Spader in Supernova. It's a true travesty that she hasn’t been in more genre films, especially sci-fi.
Given that today is her birthday, SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS is celebrating her special day with a list of movies that could have been improved if she were in them. Happy Birthday, Queen!
Aliens
What if we had two bad b*tches fighting xenomorphs on LV-426 instead of one? A great movie would become even greater. Bassett teaming up with Sigourney Weaver against the ultimate killing machines of the Alien universe sounds like a grand time. Just thinking about Bassett firing off snappy one-liners while sending xenomorphs to kingdom come is enough to make one pray this happened in another dimension in which we actually get nice things.
Pacific Rim: Uprising
John Boyega did all he could, but Pacific Rim: Uprising suffered greatly not having Guillermo del Toro around for the sequel. It also didn’t help that Rinko Kikuchi was wasted since her character doesn’t last more than 15 minutes. In an alternate version, Bassett could have played Boyega’s mom who just so happens to be as much as a skilled Jaeger pilot as his dad. Instead of Scott Eastwood — the literal representation of Hollywood trying to make fetch happen — teaching Boyega and friends, we could have had Bassett whipping them into shape and bonding with her estranged son.
Any of the Resident Evil movies
Milla Jovovich can only do so much on her own. She’s been the main reason, if not the only reason, to check out any of the Resident Evil movies. Bassett could have helped carry one or two of them so Mila’s back wasn’t so overworked from carrying it all by herself. What if she’d been Claire Redfield, or if they’d genderswapped Wesker? We could've had an evil Angela Bassett, which would have been a very good time.
Total Recall
If you ever think of what a Bassett and Arnold Schwarzenegger team-up would look like, hopefully, your mind wanders to Total Recall. There's just something about the idea of Angela and Ahnold working together to uncover the truth and make Mars breathable for generations to come. Bassett playing an undercover agent on Mars saves itself alone. We’d love to see how she’d react to everyone’s Total Recall fave, Kuato — or how an Arnold and Angela liplock would play out on screen.
Doom
The movie adaptation of the video game Doom could have used a lot of things and of course, Bassett is one of them. For one, her presence would have at least given the movie a chance to pass the Bechdel Test. Bassett working alongside The Rock and Karl Urban sounds like a fantasy come true. Plus, Doom would have been another great opportunity to see her in combat gear.
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
In another alternate universe, let's pretend Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines was directed by James Cameron and he brought back Miles Bennett Dyson’s wife to have an important role in the follow up to T2. After her husband’s sacrificed his life to help prevent judgment day, Tarissa Dyson makes it her life mission to make sure his sacrifice wasn’t in vain. Bassett would play a Tarissa who is also a cybernetic scientist and has been holding a grudge against Sarah Connor for years, believing she was the one to have killed her husband.
The Salt sequel we never got
We may never get that Salt sequel after all, but that doesn’t mean we can’t think of how Bassett would have been great in it had it happened. Bassett could have played a CIA counterintelligence officer who was an old college roommate of Evelyn Salt. Deep down, in her heart, she knows her friend has good intentions. They team up to kick ass and take out the remaining sleeper agents posing a threat to the 2016 presidential election. You're welcome, Hollywood.