Seven reasons Batgirl was too busy to be in Birds of Prey

We're officially on the other side of the first weekend since the release of Birds of Prey, an epic, colorful, glitter-infused explosion of girl power and badass teamwork that left many a FANGRRL with the nigh-insurmountable urge to step on something — preferably while wearing some brilliantly bright roller skates.

But as hard and fast as we fell for characters like Renee Montoya, Dinah Lance, Helena Bertinelli and Cassandra Cain — not to mention the return of chaotic princess Harley Quinn — we couldn't help noticing the lack of a distinct redheaded, be-caped presence.

Chances are, though, that our girl Barbara Gordon was too caught up in other business to help out the Birds of Prey this time around, so some of us on Team SYFY FANGRRLS decided to posit a few possible reasons for why she couldn't join in on the action this time around. (She does have her own solo movie to lead, anyway!)