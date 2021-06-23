The Devil's in the date-ails in trailer for Netflix's fantastical reality dating show, 'Sexy Beasts'

A minotaur and a panda walk into a bar ...

No, that's not the set-up for a joke. That's just the premise of Sexy Beasts, Netflix's new reality dating show.

As you can see in the trailer below, the series will feature a bunch of singles going on blind dates with each other. The catch? They'll be transformed into various animals and mythological creatures beforehand thanks to the magic of Hollywood-quality special effects makeup in an effort to let their personalities shine through.

Each episode will revolve around a new single searching for love as they're presented with three potential suitors who are also wearing full prosthetic makeup. Their true faces will be revealed once the single person chooses their final match. (No word on what happens if someone meets someone who is into their animal fursona.)

According to Variety, the series, which is based on a British series of the same name, has already been greenlit for two whole seasons for a total of 48 episodes, all of which will be narrated by Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2). All of the effects for the show have been designed by SFX artist Kristyan Mallett, whose most recent projects include Netflix's Sandman adaptation and HBO's The Nevers.

These Sexy Beasts will be on the prowl on Netflix starting July 21.