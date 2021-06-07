Thank the saints! Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' has been renewed for a second season

Fans can finally let go of their emotional support goat — thanks, Milo! — as Netflix has announced that Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on the streaming service.

The series, which is based on author Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Grishaverse" novels, has been renewed for another eight hour-long episodes, that will no doubt begin adapting the second book in the trilogy of the same name (Seige and Storm), while possibly also bringing to life the first book in a parallel duology titled, Six of Crows. (And introducing one Wylan van Eck.)

"I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) in a statement.

“I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going," added Bardugo. "There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It's going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand."

Video of Shadow and Bone | Season 2 Announcement | Netflix

According to Netflix, the first season of the show saw more than 55 million households tune into the fantasy series within the first 28 days following its release. It also made the Top 10 list in 93 countries worldwide and hit no.1 in 79 of them — including the United States, Brazil, Spain, and Australia. The books themselves have also become bestsellers once more, having been featured on The New York Times Bestseller list.

The series revolves around an orphan mapmaker named Alina Starkhov, who discovers that not only is she a Grisha (someone with the ability to manipulate the world around them), but she's a particularly rare one known as the "Sun Summoner." As she begins to develop her gift, she learns that it's up to her to try and fix the wall of darkness that has cleaved her kingdom of Ravka in half (AKA the "Fold").

The cast of the second season includes: Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar).

Season 2 will also be produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment. "My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone," said the Stranger Things executive producer. "The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next..."

You can stream the first episode of Shadow and Bone on Netflix now. You can read ahead via the books here, and you can learn more about the Shadow and Bone virtual experience here.