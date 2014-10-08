Shaken, not stirred: James Bond's earliest 007 adventures are coming to comics

If you’re not getting enough 007 action from the film series, we have good news — some of James Bond’s earliest adventures are coming to the comics.

Dynamite has picked up the comic publishing rights to Ian Fleming’s James Bond franchise, with plans to release a shiny new run of books based on the most famous spy around. The comic series will explore the early years of Bond’s career, before he made his debut in Fleming’s first novel, Casino Royale.

The comics will dig into Bond’s “raw early years” and also feature the origin stories of some iconic Bond villains — not to mention appearances by some famous Bond girls. The 007 franchise represents one heck of a deep well, and the comics will fit into the canon Fleming established in his novels.

Here’s what Nick Barrucci, CEO and publisher of Dynamite Entertainment, had to say about the initiative:

“James Bond is one of the greatest cultural icons in the world. His author and creator, Ian Fleming, was not only in touch with popular culture in his time, but also saw ahead of his time, and his written work will outlive us all. The character, the structure, and the source material is so incredibly strong. The original prose storytelling serves as the basis for one of the most successful film franchises ever, a franchise that reinvents itself to be in tune with each generation. By doing so, it allows the character to be an ever-progressive pop culture phenomenon, one that energizes existing fans and engages new fans, thus helping to ensure that Bond’s relevance and importance will live on forever. The high-octane action, the charm, the unquestionable allure of this man of action - it all stems from Ian Fleming. We are excited to build upon Fleming’s source material with new canonical stories, and are honored at Dynamite to be a small part of his legacy, to be able to bring new stories to fans around the world.”

If handled well, Bond could make for one heck of a fun comic. Intrigue, action, sexiness and no budget limitations? Yes, please. The first run is set to hit shelves early next year. Will you be adding 007 to your pull list?

(Via The Verge)