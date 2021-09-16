'Shang-Chi' star reveals storyline, origin story cut - but says it'll return in deleted scenes

By now, most people who've seen the Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings trailer will be familiar with a certain bus-set fight scene featuring the movie's titular lead, Shang-Chi (played by Kim Convenience's Simu Liu). And, while the moment is an excellent introduction to the latest comic book character to make the leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and his more-than-impressive fight skills — it's also a great way to meet one of the film's secondary antagonists: Razor Fist (played by Creed 2's Florian Munteanu).

However, as filmgoers probably know by now, despite some very cool moments in the movie, not much is known about Razor Fist or how he came to work for the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi's father Wenwu's criminal organisation. Luckily, Munteanu recently spoke to ComicBookMovie.com and revealed that there were some scenes that delved into Razor Fist's backstory and while they never made it into the theatrical release of the film, they'll be featured as extras when the film comes out on Blu-Ray.

"We had that big end battle, and you [originally] would have seen a bit more there from Razor Fist," said Munteanu. "I'm looking forward to people seeing that because there was a reason why he replaced his blade with the dragon sword and fights with two swords, but I don't want to spoil too much and I don't want to give away too much."

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

And that's not all. As it turns out, Razor Fist also has a deeper relationship with Wenwu (played by Internal Affairs' Tony Leung) than was implied, and it's one of the reasons he chooses to join Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing's (Meng'er Zhang) side in the final battle.

"I always call [him] stepdad because, at the end of the day, Wenwu gave him a new life and purpose and a home. He trained him and took him away from the streets. That's also something you will see in the bonus material," Munteanu continues. "[Xialing's] his daughter, so there's more meaning to that than just following a new leader, but we'll have to see what happens."

As one of the film's post-credit scenes reveals, Razor Fist's story doesn't end with this film as he remains a member of the Ten Rings, now serving under Xialing as she takes over as leader and opens the organisation up to women, even training them — despite having told Shang-Chi she would be disbanding them.

No news yet on when the Blu-Ray release of the film will hit, though it stands to reason it could at least hit digital in the next month or two. Shang-Chi continues to perform at the box office, with the film's success even inspiring Sony to move up the release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which had previously been pushed back.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters.