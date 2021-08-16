It's a kung fu battle hanging off a skyscraper in first clip from Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

With just weeks to go until its much-anticipated premiere, tickets are now on-sale for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. To drive that point home, and to get fans even more excited about the release, Marvel dropped the first action-packed clip from the film today.

Shang-Chi follows the title character (Simu Liu), a gifted martial artist living a relatively quiet life when his past comes calling. Shang-Chi is the heir-apparent to a dark legacy tied to the mysterious Ten Rings organization, led by the powerful Mandarin (Tony Leung), and whether he likes it or not, that destiny has come calling again. Now, with the help of his friend Katy (Awkwafina), Shang-Chi must face his past and battle for the power to choose his own future.

Of course, that story also serves as an enticing framework for Marvel Comics' "Master of Kung Fu" to show off his martial arts prowess on the big screen for the first time, and the clip below lives up to that promise. In the footage, Shang-Chi and Katy are fleeing a group of masked assassins who just happen to be pursuing them down the side of a building covered in flimsy bamboo scaffolding. What happens next is a showcase for the kind of fight sequences we can likely expect from the film.

Check out the clip below:

Video of “Scaffolding Escape” Clip | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Originally set to premiere in February of this year -- then pushed to May, and then July, amid Disney's COVID-19-influenced schedule shuffling -- Shang-Chi marks a big step forward for the post-Infinity Saga era of the MCU. It's the first MCU film to feature an Asian lead, a payoff for certain mythology that's been building since Iron Man, and a chance to showcase an all-new character whose gifts and motivations could have major implications for the Universe going forward.

To further sell the spectacle of the whole rollout, Marvel also dropped the film's IMAX poster, which you can check out below.

Credit: IMAX/Marvel Studios

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a cast that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and more, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes flying into theaters Sept. 3.