Shang-Chi star Simu Liu may have tweeted his way into Marvel's heart

To say that there were big surprises unveiled at the Marvel Studios panel during San Diego Comic-Con would be an understatement. Some big projects that we all have expected for a while were made official, but some others came out of nowhere. Though it had been vaguely rumored, the annoucement of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the bigger shocks.

It will be the first Marvel film to feature an Asian-American in the lead role, and that is something that its new hero, Simu Liu, has been tweeting about for a while.

Liu was finally able to respond to some old tweets that he'd sent to Marvel— some of them going back several years. The first of these was this one, written on July 17, 2014. It reads, "Hey Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?

Liu responded to his own five-year old tweet last night after the reveal. It simply reads, "LOL."

Not only had Liu pushed for a Asian American hero, he also pushed for Shang-Chi specificially in a tweet from December 3, 2018. The actor wrote, "OK Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi."

Once again, Liu responded to his own tweet after the announcement, writing, "Thanks for getting back to me."

You could say they got back to him in a big way. There was likely much more going on behind the scenes than we're currently privy to, but there's still the slightest chance that Liu's tweets made a difference? After all, Marvel did get back to him, last night, with the best tweet of them all:

It's hard to beat a response like that. Welcome to the MCU, Mr. Liu!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on February 12, 2021.

