First reactions to 'Shang-Chi' celebrate 'absolute triumph' of MCU's first Asian-led superhero movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles last night, and the lucky viewers who got to see it early are raving about the Phase 4 outing on Twitter. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis declared that director Destin Daniel Cretton "brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic."

In addition, Davis tweeted that Shang-Chi is "darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!"

Drew Taylor called the film "an absolute triumph" that is "unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU." The Collider and SYFY WIRE writer also teased that the movie tips its hat to a number of beloved cultural influences — "everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki."

With deep ties to Phase 1 of the MCU, Shang-Chi follows a deadly assassin (Simu Liu) attempting to live a peaceful life far away from the influence of his domineering father, the true Mandarin (played by Tony Leung), and the global terror organization known as the Ten Rings. When his dad comes calling, however, the titular hero is forced to face the demons of his past and tap into a dangerous power source that's been a part of his family for generations.

"Shang-Chi is a blast!" exclaimed film critic Aaron Neuwirth. "Marvel delivers a wuxia/fantasy/superhero movie mash-up that’s a lot more fun than how the trailers have been selling it. Exciting action, great cast (Tony Leung rules, of course). This is the MCU back doing its thing on a high level again."

Collider's Steven Weintraub wrote that it's "like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect."

Scott Menzel, founder of We Live Entertainment, went so far as to give it "the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far." He continued: "The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific."

Insider's Kristen Acuna praised the "badass women" of the cast (such as Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh), as well as some "INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes." She added: "Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands."

The Marvel Studios premiere also packed in a few surprises, including the news that Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kinglsey) will appear in the film after he made the rather grievous error of posing as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. He joins a growing list of familiar faces like Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong) and The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (Tim Roth).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters Labor Day Weekend.