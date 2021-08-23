Shang-Chi's latest trailer teases killer soundtrack, 'new era' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The strongest Avenger may not be Hulk after all. In the latest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the titular hero (played by Simu Liu) states that his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), trained him to be the "greatest weapon" the Ten Rings had ever seen.

Not equipped with the remorseless sensibilities of a cold-hearted assassin, Shang-Chi left his old life behind for a more humble existence in San Fransciso, where he works as a valet with his friend, Katy (Awkwafina). When dad — who also happens to be the real Mandarin — comes calling, though, he's forced to become the weapon he was always meant to be.

The trailer also highlights the movie's Black Panther-esque soundtrack of original songs directly inspired by the film. In addition to "Run It" (performed by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian), Marvel debuted "In the Dark" (Swae Lee feat. Jhené Aiko) just before the weekend. We're sure that more tracks will drop in the coming weeks. Composer Joel P. West, who previously worked with director Destin Daniel Cretton on Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, handled the instrumental score.

Watch (and listen) below:

Video of “Run It” | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

"Shang-Chi is, at its core, a Marvel movie," Liu states in a featurette — entiled "Next Level Action" — that also went live Monday morning. "That comes with the promise of action and a certain promise to the quality of the sequences that we're about to deliver.

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige goes on to promise that the movie "will take your breath away on the big screen — and it is as big as anything that we've ever brought to life in the MCU before."

The 2-minute video, which you can watch below, celebrates all of the hard work that went into the various stunt-work and action set pieces featured within the story. To really drive home the main character's proficiency in hand-to-hand combat, Liu was trained in many different styles of martial arts.

Watch now:

Video of Next Level Action Featurette | Marvel Studios&#039; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 3.