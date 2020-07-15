Shark Week's hosting a heavyweight 'match' of its own, pitting Jaws against famed biter Mike Tyson

Another competitor has waded into the ring. Discovery Channel's yearly undersea extravaganza Shark Week is putting on its own version of the Rumble in the Jungle this year, featuring a new co-star also famed for his bite. Boxer Mike Tyson will star in his own special during this year's event — which runs from August 9 to August 16 — called Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.

According to a release, the Spielberg-referencing showdown won't feature Tyson (whose famous biting attacks on Evander Holyfield got him disqualified from a WBA Heavyweight Championship match) squaring off against a great white shark in the ring a la Punch-Out!!, though King Hippo seems thematically related to the proceedings, but rather doing different competitive tasks. This seems to mean Tyson performing various feats of strength and seeing how it holds up against a seal-chomping, grounded Sharknado.

Take a look:

Ring announcer Michael Buffer will be MC during the episode, "where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark… all in the name of research," as everyone remains safe and separate — presumably to protect the shark from Tyson's chomps as much as the reverse. (Yep, the above teaser even makes a little biting joke.) Tyson, for his part, is ready for anything in this surreal special.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson said in a statement. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef starts its first round on Augusut 9.