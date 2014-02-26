Sharknado comes to NYC in 1st chainsaw-wielding set pics from Syfy sequel

Filming is officially underway on Sharknado 2: The Second One, and we have some of the first set pics from the Manhattan shoot. Not surprisingly, it looks just as crazy as weâd hoped.
The film, which is a sequel to last yearâs social media hit Sharknado, features returning stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, along with a boatload of intriguing guest stars. This time the action moves to New York, and director Anthony Ferrante has the cast hitting the streets of NYC to make sure itâs wholly authentic.
We havenât gotten a look at one of the namesake shark-filled tornadoes (likely because theyâre mostly made of CGI), but the two main stars have been spotted kicking around the downtown sets. The highlights from the first batch of set pics? Ziering sporting a NYFD chainsaw, guest star Vivica A. Fox and Reid hanging out behind the scenes.
TMZ has also scored some wacky set footage, which you can check out below: