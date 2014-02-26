Sharknado comes to NYC in 1st chainsaw-wielding set pics from Syfy sequel

Filming is officially underway on Sharknado 2: The Second One, and we have some of the first set pics from the Manhattan shoot. Not surprisingly, it looks just as crazy as weâd hoped.

The film, which is a sequel to last yearâs social media hit Sharknado, features returning stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, along with a boatload of intriguing guest stars. This time the action moves to New York, and director Anthony Ferrante has the cast hitting the streets of NYC to make sure itâs wholly authentic.

We havenât gotten a look at one of the namesake shark-filled tornadoes (likely because theyâre mostly made of CGI), but the two main stars have been spotted kicking around the downtown sets. The highlights from the first batch of set pics? Ziering sporting a NYFD chainsaw, guest star Vivica A. Fox and Reid hanging out behind the scenes.

TMZ has also scored some wacky set footage, which you can check out below:

