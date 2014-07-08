Latest Stories

Sharknado takes NYC in all its cheesy glory in 1st trailer for The Second One

Trent Moore
Jul 8, 2014

The first full trailer for Sharknado 2: The Second One has arrived, and it's pretty much exactly what you’d expect.

Considering the fact that the first film was a cheese-tastic good time, the folks at Syfy seem to have cranked it up to 11 for the sequel. Believe it or not, this trailer for The Second One makes things look even zanier than the first film. If that’s even possible.

It’s loaded with cameos and puns, which are played for good laughs, and if you enjoyed the B-movie schlock of last year’s original this bad boy should be right up your alley. If not, then just kick back and take in the brain candy. 

Along with the above trailer, the studio has also wisely dropped a 4+ minute recap of the original film, which sounds even stupider and crazier when you condense that plot to such a short amount of time. But still, it's pretty amusing. In a dumb way.

The Sharknado sequel is set to premiere Wednesday, July 30, on Syfy.

(Via Fandango)

