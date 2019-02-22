Latest Stories

Spectre James Bond Daniel Craig

Shatterhand: Does Cary Joji Fukunaga's James Bond 25 finally have a title?

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 22, 2019

According to Production Weekly, the 25th James Bond film has a working title, and that title is (drumroll, please...) Shatterhand. Whether this sticks or is replaced down the line with something else, it very much fits with the Bond canon, whose film titles have been known to allude to body parts in the past (see: Goldfinger and GoldenEye).

What could it possibly mean, though? Well, it's worth mentioning that "Shatterhand" is a known alias of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, but more on him later. The title could also be symbolic of Bond's long-running history of punching bad guys. Will James finally come face-to-face with the villain that breaks not only his hands, but his spirit as well?

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac), Bond 25 may be Daniel Craig's final outing as the globe-trotting, woman-seducing British super spy, 007. Even so, the movie will reunite Craig with Naomi Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Ralph Fiennes (M), and Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann).

Around the same time that Seydoux was confirmed to reprise her Spectre role, Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) was rumored as the frontrunner for the project's main villain. There's also the matter of Christoph Waltz's Blofeld who was introduced in the last film. With such an iconic villain back in the mix, they may not want to waste the opportunity to use him, especially when he's played by such a major name.

Originally set to open February 14, 2020 Bond 25 (or "Shatterhand" as we may start to call it from now on) will now make its theatrical debut April 8, 2020. This is actually the second time the movie was pushed back; the first occurred when Danny Boyle bowed out as director, messing up the original Oct. 25, 2019 release date.

Longtime Bond veterans, Robert Wade and Neal Purvis, were brought in to write a brand-new script, but it seems that it's not finished yet. Per a report from The Guardian, Scott Z Burns (The Bourne UltimatumContagion) was recently brought on board to do another rewrite.

