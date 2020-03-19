Latest Stories

Patrick Swayze in Road House
Tag: Movies
Zombieland writers share slapstick cameo scene originally written for Patrick Swayze
rubber 1
Tag: Science
This flexible new nanomaterial could someday substitute for human tissue
Greg Grunberg as Star Wars X Wing pilot Snap Wexley
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Greg Grunberg shoots down theories of a ‘J.J. Cut’
Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 1984 pics tease baddie team-up; Walking Dead: World Beyond delayed; more
Shaun of the Dead imdb
More info i
Source: Rogue Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Shaun of the Dead stars perform coronavirus remake; We Summon the Darkness trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 19, 2020

Director Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead is a touchstone for many horror obsessives, simply because it loves zombie movies as much as horror fans. Its central duo, played by Wright favorites Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, traipse across their hometown avoiding the undead — but not before doing some essential pick-ups and scoping out the perfect place to lock down: a bar.

With a real pandemic sweeping the world, causing problems in and out of the entertainment industry and beyond, Frost and Pegg have reunited to make a fun remake of their scheme-planning scene... filmed themselves, and linked together without violating any social distancing guidelines. In a time when coronavirus is no laughing matter, thankfully it still provides some levity.

More Shaun of the Dead

shaunofthedead-end.jpg
Chosen One Of The Day: Chained-Up Pet Zombie Ed from Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead pint.jpg
Zombie experts toast Shaun of the Dead

Here's the original Shaun of the Dead scene, in case it's been a while since partaking in this genre classic:

And now here's the updated version, with older and wiser actors delivering jokes that now relate to the coronavirus pandemic (and drop some of the original characters' immature stance towards homosexuality).

Check it out:

There's even some real advice in there! That's a step up, even though Shaun of the Dead was so devoted to its zombie movie influences that its characters had decent, if not very realistic, strategies for dealing with their own pandemic.

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, keep them away from your face, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.

Remember when folks were worried that Satanic worship was becoming a thing, thanks to Dungeons & Dragons, metal music, and Charles Manson? Now, in the trailer for We Summon the Darkness, the latest from director Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer), all that Satanic panic is coming to fruition... thanks to one out-of-control party.

Also, Johnny Knoxville plays a preacher. Naturally.

The trailer's a stylish, bloody mix of historical fiction and something much weirder... but it's definitely of an era where it seemed like the Devil lurked around every corner.

Take a look:

With a cast including Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, and Austin Swift, We Summon the Darkness looks to make the most of its script from Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex). The film was already earning strong reviews out of Fantastic Fest, so tongue-in-cheek horror fans should raise the volume on this one.

We Summon the Darkness goes straight to VOD on Apr. 10.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Shaun of the Dead
Tag: Simon Pegg
Tag: Nick Frost
Tag: We Summon the Darkness
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker