WIRE Buzz: Shaun of the Dead stars perform coronavirus remake; We Summon the Darkness trailer

Director Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead is a touchstone for many horror obsessives, simply because it loves zombie movies as much as horror fans. Its central duo, played by Wright favorites Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, traipse across their hometown avoiding the undead — but not before doing some essential pick-ups and scoping out the perfect place to lock down: a bar.

With a real pandemic sweeping the world, causing problems in and out of the entertainment industry and beyond, Frost and Pegg have reunited to make a fun remake of their scheme-planning scene... filmed themselves, and linked together without violating any social distancing guidelines. In a time when coronavirus is no laughing matter, thankfully it still provides some levity.

Here's the original Shaun of the Dead scene, in case it's been a while since partaking in this genre classic:

Video of Shaun of the Dead - The Plan

And now here's the updated version, with older and wiser actors delivering jokes that now relate to the coronavirus pandemic (and drop some of the original characters' immature stance towards homosexuality).

Check it out:

Video of The Plan

There's even some real advice in there! That's a step up, even though Shaun of the Dead was so devoted to its zombie movie influences that its characters had decent, if not very realistic, strategies for dealing with their own pandemic.

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, keep them away from your face, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.

Remember when folks were worried that Satanic worship was becoming a thing, thanks to Dungeons & Dragons, metal music, and Charles Manson? Now, in the trailer for We Summon the Darkness, the latest from director Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer), all that Satanic panic is coming to fruition... thanks to one out-of-control party.

Also, Johnny Knoxville plays a preacher. Naturally.

The trailer's a stylish, bloody mix of historical fiction and something much weirder... but it's definitely of an era where it seemed like the Devil lurked around every corner.

Take a look:

Video of We Summon the Darkness Official Trailer (2020) - Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Johnny Knoxville

With a cast including Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, and Austin Swift, We Summon the Darkness looks to make the most of its script from Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex). The film was already earning strong reviews out of Fantastic Fest, so tongue-in-cheek horror fans should raise the volume on this one.

We Summon the Darkness goes straight to VOD on Apr. 10.