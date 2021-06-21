New super-suits revealed: Shazam Family reunites in 'Fury of the Gods' set pic from David F. Sandberg

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has officially confirmed that the Marvel Family (aka Shazam Family) will return in the upcoming DC sequel, Fury of the Gods. "Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day," Sandberg wrote on Twitter along with a photo of Billy Batson's (Asher Angel) alter ego (played by Zachary Levi) and his fellow foster home siblings who now have the ability to transform into grown-up heroes as well.

In a small tweak, Grace Fulton is now set to play both versions of Mary Bromfield (as opposed to the first movie where her magical iteration was portrayed by Michelle Borth). "Yes, Grace now plays both parts," Sandberg wrote in response to a fan who pointed this out. "But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super, so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

The rest of the actors, however, remain the same: Adam Brody (Freddie Freeman), Meagan Good (Faithe Herman), Ross Butler (Ian Chen), and D. J. Cotrona (Pedro Peña). Take a look below:

Recently chatting with SYFY WIRE about his role in Pixar's Luca, returning Shazam! cast member Jack Dylan Grazer (he plays the younger version of Freddie) sounded off on Levi's fresh costume. "The new suit is dope. It’s so cool, sleek," he told us. "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I’m going to. There’s no hood. He doesn’t have a hood anymore. There’s no hood, and it’s cool."

While Grazer confirmed that he was in the middle of shooting Fury, he couldn't divulge any secrets we didn't already know. "Helen Mirren is in it. I can only say as much as released," he explained. "Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, [and] Rachel Zegler, who’s in Spielberg’s new West Side Story. She’s so talented. Everybody is so talented … It’s a great cast, awesome cast. It’s so funny, it’s so fun, everybody’s really on top of it. We came out of this drought of COVID and now we’re so ready to get back up on the horse and have a blast with this film."

Written by Henry Gayden, Shazam: Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.