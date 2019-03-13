Fandango will allow you to see Shazam! two weeks early

Thanks to Fandango, you'll be able to catch Shazam! in theaters almost two weeks before everybody else.

Today, the ticket vendor announced its partnership with Warner Bros. to host special screenings of the DCEU film on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 1,200 theaters ("and 40 exhibition circuits") around the country. Tickets go on sale today. You don't need to be a member of Fandango's VIP rewards program (it's free to join), but if you are, you'll also get a free Shazam! comic from DC with your purchase.

“We’re thrilled to work with Warner Bros. on our early access screening program, helping 'eventize' movies and generate buzz before opening weekend,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover in the official press release. "Shazam! is a film that appeals to the whole family, and we’re delighted that Fandango VIP fans will be among the first to see the film two weeks before it officially hits theaters.”

Written by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo) and directed by horror vet, David F. Sandberg (Lights Out), Shazam! follows Billy Batson (Andi Mack's Asher Angel) a wayward orphan in Philadelphia who gains the superpowers of an ancient wizard named "Shazam" (Captain Marvel's Djimon Hounsou). Whenever Billy speaks the wizard's name, he becomes an adult hero (played by Chuck's Zachary Levi).

To help him discover his full abilities, Billy enlists the help of his fellow Philadelphia foster kid, Freddy Freeman (It: Chapter One's Jack Dylan Grazer). Out to destroy Shazam and his champion is Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Kingsman's Mark Strong), a bitter, yet gifted scientist who was passed over by the wizard as a child.

“Fandango is a terrific partner and we’re excited to work with them to bring this film to their VIP members ahead of release. Shazam! is not only a great superhero action movie, but a really funny one, full of heart and charm, and we look forward to Fandango audiences being among the very first to experience it on the big screen,” added WB's president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein.

Shazam! strikes theaters everywhere like a fresh bolt of lightning Apr. 5. Early reactions to the movie have already been extremely promising. To help tide you over, a new international trailer was debuted earlier today.