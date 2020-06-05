Shazam! writer shares un-filmed script pages to encourage Black Lives Matter donations

Screenwriter Henry Gayden is helping drive donations to social justice organizations (i.e. Black Lives Matter, the NAACP) that combat racism and bigotry by posting un-filmed pages from last year's Shazam! His decision to do so comes in the wake of protests held all around the world as people call for justice and police reform after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength. For 7 days, I will post never-shot feats from Shazam and ask you to donate — any amount helps! — to the true heroes out there making change happen in real time," he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtags #blacklivesmatter #featofstrength.

The two script pages posted thus far follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) as they test out the various superpowers of the titular hero (Zachary Levi). Gayden later added that his tweets have been approved by Warner Bros. and DC.

Scene #1 is meant to represent Shazam's ability to jump high (like Superman), but the character ends up crashing into an office building, where he comedically scares a group of people in a conference room. He snatches up some free M&Ms and makes light of his appearance by comparing it to how the Kool-Aid man busts through walls all the time. Scene #2 exemplifies Shazam's super-strength as he lifts a bulldozer with one hand at an empty construction site.

Gayden has been tapped to write the movie's untitled sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 4, 2022 (a date chosen amid WB's pandemic-era release shuffle). David F. Sandberg is returning to direct.