Elsa's metaphorical queerness will remain metaphorical in Frozen II
Moon Knight, She-Hulk will head to films after Disney+ shows, Kevin Feige confirms

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 11, 2019

Disney+ has already been major for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it hasn’t even been released yet. In fact, it was recently confirmed that in order for fans to stay brushed up on all the happenings of the film world overseen by Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, they’d need to be watching the Disney+ shows like WandaVision and Loki. Feige had also previously teased that upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel would merely be a jumping-off point for comic favorite Kamala Khan as she eventually heads to the big screen. Now, Feige has confirmed that she, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk will all be using their Disney+ shows as springboards to film.

While none of the small screen trio has a release date yet, She-Hulk named Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) head writer while Moon Knight announced Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy). They join Ms. Marvel’s showrunner Bisha K. Ali in charge of these characters’ TV fates...but to hear Feige tell it, that’s not where their final destination lies. Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Feige addressed the trio of green, mean lawyering machine Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk, resurrected mercenary Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight, and Khan.

"Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies,” Feige said, “but the MCU will now go back and forth.” Does that mean we’ll have to start calling it the Marvel Extended Universe like its rival DC?

These three new heroes will join shows like WandaVision, Loki (both set for Spring 2021 releases) and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (set for Fall 2020) in a new Marvel landscape where AAA heroes exist in the TV world while the movies work on moving to Phase Four. How this “back and forth” will work will remain to be seen, though the Scarlet Witch and Loki’s reported importance to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems like a good first test case. How other characters, especially the newer ones, will move between the media could scratch the itch for Marvel fans bummed that Netflix’s Defenders never got to hang out with the Avengers.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12

