WIRE Buzz: New trailers for She-Ra and DuckTales debut at SDCC; more

Netflix released a dazzling new trailer for the upcoming third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power at the show's panel at Comic-Con today. In addition to highlighting the escalating battle between the Horde and the rebellion, we also get our first look at the newest character, Huntara. Oscar-winner Geena Davis voices the formidable warrior, who is seen in combat with She-Ra (Aimee Carrero).

The character originally appeared in the 1980s She-Ra cartoon, and as previously announced, she is "the imposing de facto leader of the Crimson Waste who reluctantly helps Adora, Glimmer and Bow on a quest." But based on her brief appearance in the trailer, it's not a pleasant introduction.

Video of Season 3 Trailer | SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER

Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres Friday, Aug. 2 on Netflix.

DuckTales also dropped a new trailer at Comic-Con on Friday. The Disney Channel reboot of the cartoon adventure teased the continuation of its second season, which resumes in September with new episodes. Among those set to appear are Gizmoduck (voiced by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Magica (English comedian Catherine Tate).

In addition, Entertainment Weekly revealed that several classic Disney characters from other shows in the '90s Disney Afternoon line-up will appear in in Seasons 2 and 3. Among those familiar faces are Daisy Duck, Goofy, plus stars from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck.

Video of Season 2 Sneak Peek! | Comic-Con 2019 | DuckTales | Disney Channel

Lastly, James Corden is going to heaven. The popular late-night host is developing Dead Henry, an animated comedy for Fox that is set behind the pearly gates. This potential addition to the network's Animation Domination line-up is described as "a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife," according to Variety.

Corden came up with the idea for the show, but no word yet on whether he will lend his voice. Already the host of CBS's The Late Late Show and the driving force behind the Carpool Karaoke franchise, Corden is also a prolific actor, and will soon appear in the much-memed Cats adaptation.

