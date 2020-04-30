WIRE Buzz: She-Ra final season trailer; Animal Crossing computer museum tour; more

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is heading into its final season on Netflix and the showdown between the Horde Prime army and the Princesses is almost upon fans. The outnumbered and outgunned heroes have given up plenty (like the Sword of Protection, for instance) in order to better be themselves and that sacrifice — and the advantages gained by their relationships — are coming to fruition in the first trailer for this fifth climactic season.

Adora (Aimee Carrero) and crew might be in trouble, but at least they have each other as the war closes in on showrunner Noelle Stevenson's take on the Masters of the Universe franchise. And just to make things even more epic, the trailer contains its very own cinematic and ominous cover of the She-Ra theme song, "Warriors," sung by Catra voice actor AJ Michalka.

Check it out:

There's some magic afoot here, even though the trailer is mostly teasing some conflict built on a Big Bad and a MCU-esque horde. But Adora and her ragtag group will come out on top, right? The only real question is how — and fans can find out soon enough.

She-Ra's fifth and final season comes to Netflix on May 15.

Next, while the coronavirus has left some isolated genre geeks starved for information, some professionals have taken it upon themselves to give out virtual tours of their shuttered museums. Some, like an exhibit of The Dark Crystal's puppetry, take place in real life, filmed by brave workers. Others, like a trip through an aquarium, can take place virtually thanks to Animal Crossing. The newest entry in the life sim franchise offered up an extensive in-game museum full of fauna on the Nintendo Switch, but earlier entries allowed for customization in their museums. That's how those looking to tour the U.K.'s Centre for Computing History, a computer museum in Cambridge.

Katrina Bowen, the museum's Design & Communications Officer, recreated the museum in her handheld version of Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and recorded a guided video tour to kill a few minutes for and pique the curiosities of interested tech nerds. Not only does the tour highlight the extensive amount of specific furniture in the game itself, but it compares it to the real-life exhibits on display in the museum — with some nice context courtesy of Bowen.

Take a look:

Video of Animal Crossing - Computer Museum Tour

That's a lot of real tech history for a game about a town full of animals! The museum itself shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those who enjoyed a tour of its next-best virtual option can donate to the facility here. What institution should be recreated in Animal Crossing next?

Finally, another entry into the burgeoning sci-fi stoner subgenre is on its way from Paramount. And the title isn't beating around the bush with regards to its subject matter. The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed might not have Seth Rogen directly involved, like in Paul, but his spirit lives on.

According to Variety, the film will be about a pair of marijuana growers (one played by Gina Rodriguez, the other yet to be cast) who bumble through an interstellar conspiracy when their harvest disappears. Turns out, as fans may have guessed from the title, aliens are indeed looking to steal all of Earth's weed. It's the weirdo follow-up Mars Needs Moms never got.

Written by Ryan Firpo (The Eternals), the film has yet to land a director, though with a script, studio, and star attached, it won't be long. Variety's sources say the tone rests with some of Paramount's other comedy crop like Anchorman and Airplane!